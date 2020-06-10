Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for coronavirus, 11 days before the Championship season is due to resume.

The Potters had been due to face Manchester United in a friendly on Tuesday ahead of the Premier League and Championship campaigns getting back underway, more than three months after play was halted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, that friendly was cancelled at the 11th hour due to a positive test, and Stoke have now confirmed that manager O’Neill, rather than a player, is the person who returned that test.

The 50-year-old will now be forced to enter a period of isolation, while any further cases in the Stoke camp could plunge their first match back – against Reading at the Madejski Stadium on June 20 – into doubt.

“Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8),” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“O’Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing. He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players.

“Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training as the Potters prepare for their game against Reading on June 20. The club will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Stoke currently sit 17th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone.