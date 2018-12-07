Crucial indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange recorded a marginal growth of 0.15 per cent, after succumbing to the bears.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All-Share Index rose by 47.72 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 30,866.82 compared with 30,819.10 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.251 trillion inched N15 billion or 0.15 per cent to close at N11.268 trillion.

Nestle led the gainers’ table increasing by N69 to close at N1,549 per share.

Dangote Sugar followed with a gain of 40k to close at N13.50, while Ikeja Hotel appreciated by 17k to close at N1.87 per share.

Access Bank increased by 15k to close at N7.45, while Diamond Bank gained 9k to close N1.02 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement recorded the higehst loss, leading the losers’ table with N1 to close at N184 per share.

Flour Mills trailed with a loss of 80k to close at N20.20, while Air service lost 70k to close at N6.30 per share.

Ecobank Transnational declined by 50k to close at N15.50, while Stanbic IBTC also lost 50k to close at N46.50 per share.

Similarly, the turnover volume of shares traded declined by 36.29 per cent with an exchange of 178.99 million shares valued at N1.56 billion in 2,631 deals.

This was in contrast with 280.93 million shares worth N2.31 billion traded in 3,030 deals on Thursday.

Oando was the most active stock, exchanging 60.30 million shares valued N N310.81 million.

FCMB Group followed with an account of 23.44 million shares worth N33.68 million, while Diamond Bank sold 14.31 million shares valued at N14.21 million.

Sterling Bank traded 11.91 million shares worth N20.06 million, while Zenith International Bank sold 11.06 million shares valued at N259.48 million.