Stimulate discussions for economic growth now – Economist tells editors

The immediate past Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI Muda Yusuf has called on the mass media to stimulate discussions that would grow Nigeria’s economy.

Yusuf made the call while speaking at the 2023 All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) which opened in Uyo Wednesday.

The Conference had the theme: ‘Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media’.

Yusuf said that Nigeria was facing declining reserves, lack of investor confidence and currency volatility, among other challenges.

”Well thought-out reform measures are crucial at this point, we cannot wish this away,” he said.

He said that Nigerian media had a crucial role to play in tackling the challenges.

”Nigeria is in dire need of economic reforms going by the level of poverty in the country.

”Statistics shows that, as at 2022, 60 percent of Nigerians were already facing multi-dimensional poverty,” he said.

Also Read:

According to him, it is important for the media to be proactive in holding governments to account.

”It is good to indulge in economic reforms, the most important thing is the well-being of the people,” he said.

Yusuf said that the media had a role to play in ensuring that reforms would be effectively implemented in the interest of the citizenry