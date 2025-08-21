Still on the matter of Bayo Ojulari, by Azubuike Ishiekwene

I underestimated the interest in the controversy over the rumoured resignation of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari. More things came to light after my last week’s article: “What Happened in the Matter of Bayo Ojulari?”

If, like me, you were wondering why Ojulari can’t easily shake off Abdullahi Bashir Haske, son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, there’s a little more to it than Haske’s long-standing business relationship with NNPCL.

A source confided that Ojulari once consulted with Mars Production and Exploration Limited, a Haske-owned company. When fate brought them together again in NNPCL, old ties prevailed.

Another matter is how the current NNPCL structure is stoking internal problems. The company currently has a Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO), Rowland Ewubare, but that position doesn’t exist in the PIA.

The GCOO insists that the Executive Vice Presidents should report to him. They ignore him and report to the GCEO, as Section 59 of the PIA provides, worsening administrative chaos.

With the delicate, triangular Adamawa power play amongst in-laws – Atiku-Ribadu-Haske – and now, the court freezing the accounts of former NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari, in Jaiz Bank, the whole thing gets curiouser.

The more you look…

. Ishiekwene is Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP and author of the book: “Writing for Media and Monetising It.”

