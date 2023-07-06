Still on Mmesoma Ejikeme’s UTME/JAMB saga, by Reno Omokri

828 828

More than one Northerner was publicly accused of result fraud by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, but not even one Northerner has publicly defended those accused from their zone. Neither has any Northern institution, or professional group, come out to take up their cases.

Many natives of the South West were also accused of result fraud, and some centres in that geopolitical zone were shut down. Yet nobody from the South West defended them.

No lawyer from that zone, or NGO has made a fuss about it. Not even the garrulous MURIC (Muslim Rights Concern).

Cast your mind back to the case of the former supercop Abba Kyari. Northerners did not support him. Yes, they refused to condemn him, which is right. You should never be the one to cast a stone against your brother. But they did not defend or justify what he did. Big difference.

Again, refer to the Hushpupi saga. Yorubas did not defend Ramon Abbas. In fact, unlike Northerners, they were at the forefront of ridiculing him for not being an Omoluabi.

These behaviours say a lot about the North and the South West.

The moral of the story is that you are less likely to commit an anti-social act if you know your community will never support it and more likely to do so if you know your community will defend you.

As Chinua Achebe said: “A boy sent by his father to steal does not go stealthily but breaks the door with his feet.”

. Omokri, an aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan and a social commentator, wrote this article on the social media in response to the saga involving a student from Anambra State in the South East, Mmesoma Ejikeme, and her result from the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.