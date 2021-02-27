The Headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday said that the service was still expecting official reaction from its Kano State Command as regards Kano State governor’s aide, Salihu Yakassai, who was allegedly arrested by the operatives of the service.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Saturday night over the alleged arrest of Yakasai, a social media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, following his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mallam Yakasai, the son of the elder statesman, AlhajiTanko Yakasai, was said to have been picked up by the Kamo Command of the service in a controversial manner and whisked away to its Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja Headquarters

However, the Kano State Command of the service debunked the reported arrest while his father, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai was said to have insisted that his son was “arrested on his way to barbing salon in Kano”.

Yakasai had tweeted on Friday that the All Progressives Congress had failed to secure Nigerians.