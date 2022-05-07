Stigma: Lawyers Alert offers free legal services for persons affected by tuberculosis

A non-profit human rights organisation in Nigeria under the auspices of Lawyers Alert has offered to give free legal services to persons affected by tuberculosis who experienced discrimination or stigmatization.

Lawyers Alert in a press statement signed by its Director in Charge of Legal, Barrister Bamidele A. Jacobs called on persons affected by tuberculosis to bring up such cases of discrimination or stigmatization for neccessary legal action and redress.

According to the statement, “Lawyers Alert is a legal and human rights organization that provides free legal services for vulnerable groups especially when they suffer violations associated with their health rights.

“Lawyers Alert in partnership with Stop TB Partnership under the Challenge Facility for Civil Society is carrying out an intervention “Implementing the Nigeria TB Legal Assessment to Mobilize and Promote the use of the Law and Courts among Lawyers and People Affected by TB (PATB).

“In this regard, Lawyers Alert is now rendering free legal services to PATBs in Lagos and the FCT, who require legal assistance as a result of the breach of their rights owing to TB.

“Are you a TB Survivor? Have you been affected by TB? Have you lost any employment, or accommodation because of TB? Have you suffered discrimination? Have you been denied treatment or access to any facility? All these and many more are violations that the Law protects you from.

“In the event that you have unfortunately been in any of the above situations, Lawyers Alert and its team of Lawyers in Abuja and Lagos are on hand to give full free legal representation ranging from advice to litigation, including ancillary services like psychosocial support when the need arises.

“In contacting us, kindly call 2348099937318, +2348099936345 , or send complaints to Peace Okeshola at [email protected] and [email protected] The title of the mail should read PATB Complaints.