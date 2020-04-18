Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, operating in Plateau State and part of Kaduna and Bauchi States, has warned Plateau State residents against communal clashes.

Okonkwo gave the warning on Friday during an operational visit to Kpashio and Rogochongo communities of Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Commander, who frowned at incessant attacks being carried out by unidentified gunmen within Irigweland, also cautioned criminals to stay off the state.

Okonkwo assured people of the communities of his readiness to prevent further attacks in areas under the purview of the task force through coordinated operations and constant patrols.

Speaking in Kpashio village, Leo Dillon, a community leader, said the presence of troops of the task force had boosted their confidence.

Dillion said it would enable them go about their daily activities unperturbed.

He maintained that the village would improve on its community policing and work in cooperation with the security agencies in order to reduce the rate of criminal activities in the area.

Similarly, Aba Zara said during the visit to Rogochongo village that the community would remain accommodative to indigenes and settlers as a way of managing their differences.

Zara described residents of the village as peace-loving people whose continuous efforts toward peace building had been sustained over the years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okonkwo assumed office as Commander of the task force on April 7.

He has since been going on operational visits to improve on the security situation in areas covered by the operation.