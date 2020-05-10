The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria have met over ways of ending cattle rustling and other criminalities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and other parts of Plateau State.

A statement issued on Sunday in Jos by the Spokesperson of STF, Major Ibrahim Shittu, said the meeting had the Commander of the Task Force, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, in attendance.

Shittu said the meeting, held on Saturday at Barkin Ladi and attended by officials of the association in the locality, followed the recent rustling of some cows by suspected criminals in the area.

He quoted the commander as saying, in his address, that the meeting had become imperative so as to discuss possible ways of ending rustling and ensuring lasting peace in the area.

Okonkwo urged the cattle breeders to eschew violence, avoid taking laws into their hands and embrace peace at all times.

He promised to recover all the rustled cows and bring the perpetrators to book.

He said: “Appreciable progress has been made in recovering some of the rustled cows, while steps to recover the remaining ones are underway.

“The state government is aware of your predicaments and efforts are being made to address them.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of MACBAN in the locality, Alhaji Shuaibu Bayero, thanked the Commander for his efforts towards achieving lasting peace in the state, since assumption of office.

He, however, urged the Commander to ensure that all the stolen cows were recovered, saying this was the only means of livelihood of his members.

Bayero said that his members, particularly the youth, had been cautioned to eschew any form of violence and desist from counter-attacks as a way of expressing their grievances.

He assured the Commander of their support and cooperation to enable him succeed in his quest for lasting peace in the state.