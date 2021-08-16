Steward docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N102, 500 to bet

A 21-year-old sales boy, Sunday Smith, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja for allegedly stealing N102, 500 from his employer and playing ”BetNaija”.

The police charged theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the defendant took the complainant, Janet Mathew’s cell phone from her restaurant on July 27 and transferred N102, 500 from her First Bank account.

Adeyanju said that after the defendant withdrew the money and used it to play BetNaija on the same phone.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with a reliable surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for hearing.