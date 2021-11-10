Steven Gerrard ‘finalising’ Aston Villa deal

Steven Gerrard appears to be closing in on becoming the new manager of Aston Villa.

The Liverpool legend has been with Glasgow Rangers for the past three seasons, in what is his first job in senior football management.

Villa had been looking for a new boss after dismissing Dean Smith at the weekend, following a run of five consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

According to Birmingham Live, Gerrard is close to being appointed as the new Villa boss, with an official announcement expected in the next 24-48 hours.

Villa reporter Ashley Preece said: “Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa all but done as he finalises his backroom staff. I’m expecting an announcement within the next 24 to 48 hours if not sooner. Christian Purslow set to get his man.”

Gerrard’s expected appointment would come after helping Rangers win their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade.

Liverpool are due to take on Villa in the Premier League on December 11 at Anfield, in what will be Gerrard’s first return in a professional capacity since leaving the club as a player in 2015.

And just ahead of that game, a newly-appointed Gerrard would have home fixtures against Manchester City and Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City to negotiate.

Gerrard already has managerial experience at Liverpool on his CV, having spent the 2017/18 season managing the club’s Under-18 side, where he took players like Curtis Jones under his wing.