Sterling Bank’s announces 29 per cent net profit growth

Sterling Bank has reported a growth of 28.5 per cent in its profit after tax for 2022.

The bank’s profits according to a press release grew to N19.3 billion for the year ended 31 December 2022 in comparison to N15 billion as reported by it for the end of the 2021 financial year.

The release indicated that the figures were as shared with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

“Sterling’s assets grew assets by 14.4 percent to end 2022 with N 1.858 trillion, from N 1.624 trillion at the end of 2021. Also, its gross earnings for the period jumped by 16.6 percent to N 175 billion from N 150 billion recorded in 2021.

“The bank also reported an increase in customers’ deposits in 2022, N 1.327 trillion; a 9.8 percent increase compared to 2022. Furthermore, the bank closed out its net operating income at N 108 billion; a 20.9 percent increase compared to 2021’s of N89 billion” the statement revealed.

Reflecting on the year’s performance, the Chief Executive of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, said “2022 commenced with great expectations for global growth on the back of the recovery achieved in 2021.

However, he recalled that the outbreak of conflict in Eastern Europe disrupted supply chains, elevated inflation, and undermined growth globally, adding that the developments also impacted the Nigerian economy.

Suleiman stated despite the macro-economic setbacks, “our business showed remarkable resilience as we adapted to our environment and continued to deliver value.”

The reported figures, as shared with the Nigerian bourse, the release added marks a fitting swan song for a spectacular 2022 which saw the bank, amongst other achievements, get named as the Best Bank In Nigeria by an independent survey conducted by AFRINVEST, win the prestigious Great Place To Work Award for the fifth consecutive year, and win the football championship of the Nigerian Bankers’ Games.

Sterling Bank has maintained and increased momentum in 2023 with