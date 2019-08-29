As plans to host Sterling Banks annual Agriculture summit hit top gear, major players within the agriculture industry from across Africa are seeking invitations to one of Africa’s most important agriculture events.

This year’s conference is themed: “Agriculture: Your Piece of the Trillion-Dollar Economy.”

This theme was inspired by the World Bank’s projection that the agriculture sector will exceed $1 trillion within a decade and will facilitate debate on key issues, including access to capital by investors across the value chain, access to electricity, better technology and digitization methods and well irrigated land to grow high-value nutritious foods.

The oversubscribed conference seeks to prepare African countries to take advantage of the vast opportunities across the Agriculture value chain and prepare Africa’s agribusiness practitioners for the potential and opportunities ahead.

Speaking at a press conference to officially close registration to the conference, Bukola Awosanya, Head of Agriculture desk at Sterling Bank, expressed her amazement at the sheer magnitude of interest the conference generated.

Awosanya said: “We had hoped that 500 people would participate, but it turns out this is such an important subject on the continent.

“More than 4,000 people registered for the conference and plans are in top gear to ensure a truly successful, meaningful interaction amongst players in this sector.”

Countries represented at this year’s summit include Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ghana, South Africa, Burundi, Botswana, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Egypt and Malawi.

Participants from outside Africa include representatives from the USA, UK, Turkey and Germany.

Speakers confirmed for this year’s summit include Asue Ighodalo, Chairman of Sterling Bank; Godwin Obaseki, Governor, Edo State; Abubakar Suleiman, CEO; Godwin Emiefele, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor; and Yewande Sadiku, NIPC Executive Secretary.