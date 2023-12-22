Sterling Bank serves best of business, food at 2023 Fair

As part of its continued commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, Sterling Bank Limited has concluded arrangements to host a mega business fair during the yuletide.

The event will showcase the best of Made by Nigerians and Eat Drink Festival on December 27 and 28, 2023.

It will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, emphasised the importance of supporting Nigerian brands and embracing the country’s rich and varied food culture.

He also highlighted the essential role citizens play in this initiative and has invited the public to experience an unparalleled fusion of Nigerian trade and tastes.

Suleiman remarked: “The bank is supporting the fair as part of its broader mission to promote Nigerian-owned brands. The objective is to empower these brands, facilitate business growth, and contribute to transforming the Nigerian economic landscape.”

Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling Bank, shared his enthusiasm in a statement, revealing that this year’s edition will see the merging of MBN and EDF.

Igugu said the fair promises to be a more extensive and impactful showcase of local businesses alongside a diverse food scene.

Last year, Sterling Bank blazed the trail when it hosted the first international fair to showcase the best Nigerian-made goods.

During the two-day event, Nigerian businesses successfully connected with a global audience, fostering relationships and igniting growth across the entire supply chain in a vibrant and relaxed setting.

Also Read

Notably, Sterling Bank has been a consistent sponsor of the Eat Drink Festival because of the festival’s alignment with the bank’s investment strategy in micro, small and medium enterprises to drive economic growth through the real sector.

The festival aims to curate a distinctive culinary experience featuring the city’s best food and drink brands.

Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a wide selection of offerings from top food vendors and promising Nigerian brands, in an exciting atmosphere with games and great music.

Sterling Bank has also gained acclaim for its support of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and has recently signed a memorandum to disburse up to N5 billion to small businesses in Nigeria at a single-digit interest rate.

Interested attendees of the fair can register to attend or exhibit by visiting sterling.ng/choplaif or mbn.ng/fair respectively.