Sterling, Aké Festival transform Lagos into dazzling fusion of culture, art, magic

The Aké Arts and Books Festival has kicked off with a bang, bringing together literature lovers, artists, and creatives from across Africa and beyond.

At the heart of this vibrant celebration is Sterling Bank, which has served as a dedicated headline sponsor for eight consecutive years.

The bank plays a key role in elevating Africa’s creativity and culture to global prominence.

Opening the festival, Lola Shoneyin, the dynamic and visionary director of Aké, captivated the audience with her reflections on the theme: “Finding Freedom.”

Shoneyin addressed pressing global issues with a sense of urgency and candour.

She said: “I’ve seen too many structures fail us – systems that were supposed to keep us curious and informed have crumbled, leaving people dehumanised and hopeless.

“But here, at Aké Festival, we don’t shy away from those hard truths.

“We embrace them, knowing our stories hold the power to heal, to inspire, and yes, to set us free.”

Shoneyin’s words resonated deeply with the crowd, as she added: “Freedom may feel harder to grasp these days, but through creativity – through art, literature, and music – we can spark hope and reimagine what’s possible,” drawing a wave of applause that set the tone for an event brimming with promise and inspiration.

The festival buzzes with activity, offering a diverse lineup that includes book chats, panel discussions, poetry, music, and film screenings.

Each event is thoughtfully designed to provoke reflection and foster connection, creating a space where attendees can celebrate the richness of Africa’s storytelling.

In a recent press briefing, Sterling Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Maurice Igugu, spoke about why the bank remains deeply involved with Aké.

Igugu said: “Platforms like Aké are essential for fostering creativity and preserving culture.

“It’s more than just an event – it’s a celebration of who we are and what makes us unique.

“It showcases the richness of African heritage and amplifies our voices on a global stage.”

Igugu also emphasised Sterling Bank’s role in supporting the arts.

He said: “When we invest in initiatives like Aké, we’re not just funding a festival; we’re supporting a movement that nurtures creativity and encourages intellectual and cultural growth.”

Sterling Bank’s contributions have ensured that Aké remains a space where ideas thrive, and stories travel far beyond Africa’s borders.

While Shoneyin’s leadership has shaped the festival’s soul, Sterling Bank’s support has provided the foundation for it to flourish.

As the festival unfolds, its vibrant energy is a testament to the power of collaboration between visionaries like Shoneyin and supporters like Sterling Bank.

Together, they are showcasing Africa’s creativity and paving the way for its future.

