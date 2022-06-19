Stepmother chains, uses disabled children for house chores + Video

A video of a boy chained to a bed in World Bank, Owerri, Imo State has gone viral.

The video was recorded by an unidentified woman who claimed to be neighbour with the children’s father and stepmother.

She called on the Imo State Government to come and take the children.

While the boy was chained, the girl with withered hands was washing clothes.

The woman, who spoke mostly in Igbo, noted that the children’s stepmother does not feed them and they don’t go to school.

She said: “This is happening in Owerri, World Bank.

“These children live around my estate.

“Their father’s wife chained this boy, who is supposed to be in school.

“State Government should come and take charge of these children because they are about to be killed by their stepmother.”

The woman also captured a little girl washing clothes while stating that she was disabled.

She said: “See this one, she is disabled.

“Both her legs and hands are bad, but look at all the clothes she is washing.

“She doesn’t give them food but she overfeeds her own child.

“Their older brother is in the shop selling for her.

“She chained this boy this morning before going to her shop.

“State Government, Welfare come and carry these children because they are dying.

“They have not eaten since yesterday.

“Sometimes I will give them money to buy something to eat.

“They are from Orlu.

“I was called by someone who called me to come and see what was happening.

“Authorities should please come and take over.”