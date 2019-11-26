Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker, has welcomed her first child with husband, David Olumide Aderinokun a politician.

Coker took to her Instagram page @Stephaniecoker to announce the arrival of their baby.

It didn’t take long as celebrities congratulate her on the arrival of the baby.

From Kemi Lala Akindoju to Rita Dominic and even Kemi Adetiba who announced the arrival of the baby with their post.

“Finally, I can scream from the rooftops. Just bring my boo back safe and sound. That’s all I want to know. Love you, my Steph-Steph.

“You’re legit one my favorite people in the world.” she wrote.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the couple got married in 2017 on the Greek Island of Mykonos.