Stepdaughter cruelty: Court admits housewife to N.5m bail

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Sokoto on Wednesday granted bail to a 33-year-old housewife, Rahila Yakubu, standing trial of alleged cruelty to her stepdaughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Fatima Hassan, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Yakubu, who resides in Sokoto metropolis, is charged with three counts of causing grievous harm, child cruelty and wrongful confinement.

The court ordered that one of the sureties must be her husband and the other must have a landed property with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O). The two must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until January 21, 2022, for further mentioning.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the suspect was remanded in Correctional Centre on Dec. 15, as ordered by court.