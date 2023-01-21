Stay glued to your GOtv decoder with these exciting programmes

Movie thrillers and show adverts can be so gripping that you so much look forward to seeing if the content would match the hype. Well, the build-up to the arrival of the giants was loud and now they are here! What do you get when two titans converge to give the continent a grand reality TV show? Big Brother Titans! One house, two countries, twenty housemates and plenty of fun activities.

Tune in to the Big Brother Titans pop-up channel 29 on your decoder to experience the clash of the titans live. While enjoying ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’, here are other interesting programmes you can also keep an eye on:

Rishantes

Season 1 was a big hit, but season 2 is promising to outdo the drama and intrigues of the first season. The powerplay on the show continues as Matilda’s face-off with her party member has resulted in her requesting to step down as the first Senate President of the country. We cannot wait to see what her next move will be and where the feud will lead to.

Her personal life is no better from the storms of politics, she recently learnt of Serena’s escapades, but Serena gave her an explanation that would temporarily assuage the fears and anger that is currently feeling.

As the tension builds and the plot thickens, you do not want to miss any of the drama unfolding from the show. Tune in Africa Magic Urban (GOtv Channel 6) at 8pm on weekdays to catch the latest action from the show.

My Siblings and I

How best can a young lady deal with a nagging mother who cannot stop pestering her about marriage?

My Siblings and I is a Nigerian sitcom that revolves around the Aberuagba family. Headed by a retired army brigadier general. The family, which comprises a reserved father and a dramatic mother, spotlights the life of their seven children.

The eldest daughter of the house, Lilian is constantly under pressure from her mother and sister-in-law who usually devise various ways to matchmake her with different men in the hope of getting her engaged. Will they succeed with their plan? Or will she fend off their prying eyes and find love on her own?

There is no dull moment in the family as each character in the family brings an exciting plot to each episode that is bound to keep anticipating the next episode. The fifth season of the show which stars veteran actors like Patrick Doyle, Funke Akindele among others is showing daily on Africa Magic Urban (GOtv channel 6) at 8:30pm.

Unbroken

Thirst for power and wealth has fueled a long running feud between members of different clans in Unbroken. The Jangfa, Gyado, Nafike clans as well as Papa Wande’s heirs are frequently embroiled in a struggle for power.

Murder, kickbacks and alliance is the order of the day as members of each of the clans square up against each other. The next episode promises to be intriguing as Tallulah faces off with Jesse, while Ofure confronts Maria. The show stars top Nollywood acts such as Efa Iwara, Kunle Coker and Big Brother star Thin Tall Tony.

You do not want to miss out on the drama about to unfold. Tune into Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) this Friday at 2:30pm to stay updated.

Carabao Cup

Four teams in England are set to make a strong claim for a slot at the Wembley Stadium next month for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Next Tuesday, Southampton will host Newcastle in a clash set to broadcast on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 9:00pm while Nottingham Forest will host Manchester United the following day. Their match will air on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 9:00pm.

