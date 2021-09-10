Stay away from South West, security group warns bandits

The South West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) has warned bandits and other bad elements to steer clear of the South West region or face the wrath of the group.

It gave the warning in a statement issued after an emergency meeting held at Omole Phase 2, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, jointly signed by the convener and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Abiodun Adams, and the secretary, Alhaji Owolabi Amusat.

The group said there were concerns that bandits had perfected their plans to strike in the South West.

It noted that lately, bandits have variously attacked North East, North West and North Central, leaving in their wake disturbing scenes of terror, killings and destruction capable of destroying the sanctity of Nigeria.

“The South West Security Stakeholders Group has considered it necessary to beef up the security operations in our region, and we charge the police and all other security outfits across the region to remain vigilant in ensuring that the region is safe.

“Any attempt to invade the South West will bring about both economic and political doom,” it said.

The group, however, dismissed Shehu Gumi’s visit to Igboho town, saying the visit was an attempt to mock and undermine the efforts of the Yoruba activists and freedom fighters.

The group stated further that the Islamic cleric’s body language, utterances and that of his cohort, Usman Yusuf, in Igboho town truly showed that he was behind the DSS attack on Igboho’s Soka residence.

“Shehu Gumi is a Nigerian; he has a right to visit any part of the country, but it shouldn’t be to the extent of deliberately attacking Igboho’s ideology in his hometown.

“Such attempt is provocative, and can lead to crisis. That was why it elicited various reactions. Gumi’s ideas are always at variance with the present reality in the country, and it is better for him to desist from fanning the embers of discord in the country and the South West in particular.

“SSSG is driven by the calls to ensure effective security across the South West. We are also keen on regionalism where each region will control the security architecture of their respective region.

“If Nigeria doesn’t return to or go back to regionalism based on the true federalism that we had in the past, there may be crisis and nobody should blame those agitating for self-determination.”

The group said it would not relent in the struggle to protect the South West region, and that it is determined to partner with the police and other security agencies to combat crimes and make the region safe for all.