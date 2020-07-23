After paying compensation fully to inhabitants of lands in Minna, the Niger State Government has warned land grabbers and illegal occupants of all its properties to desist from illegality or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

Findings have it that the area covering a total land of 144.72 hectares had been subject of litigation and some members of the community had claimed that they were not compensated, after which the court in its judgement ruled against the Ministry of Lands and Housing.

While speaking to our Correspondent on the status of the Minna Town Plan 54 Industrial Layout on Thursday, Commissioner of Lands and Housing, Moukhtar Ibrahim Nasale, said Government has made full compensation to inhabitants of the land since 1986.

The Government, while saying it has records of payments made to the original inhabitants of the land since 1986, however, said it has appealed the judgement and intruders will be arrested for contempt of court.

Nasale warned that the manner in which the purported claimants are going about the process of reclaiming their rights has the tendency to create chaos and disaffection, adding: “It could set a bad precedence for other Government related land acquisition process.

“Based on our desire to ensure that justice is done to all parties in the case and also in order to protect the interest of Government towards industrialisation and the allottees, the Ministry of Lands and Housing approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja seeking for the setting aside of the lower Court’s judgement.

“The layout was designed as far back as 1984 and compensation was fully paid.

“As at today, we have an active appeal at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

“Anybody found selling or transacting any business or constructing on the entire expanse of the land set aside for the industrial Layout would be liable to being arrested for contempt of Court.”

The Commisoner while calling on claimants to desist from anything that would affect the peace of the people and maintain the status quo, appealed to allottees to be patient and await the judgement of the Court of Appeal.