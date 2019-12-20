The National Economic Council says there is need for states to pool resources together and set up a security trust fund in view of huge cost of maintaining security.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos State briefed State House correspondents after the 100th NEC meeting presided over Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that NEC’s Committee on Security and Policing headed by the Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti with some governors, Inspector-General of Police, National Security Adviser and Chief of Defence Staff as members presented a report to the council.

“At the end of the committee’s deliberations and presentation to council, the council was generally informed that the security situation in the council has tremendously improved and we have seen improved zonal collaborations and meetings with the various zones.

“We have seen a lot integration and communication at zonal level; among the governors and security operatives at the various zones.

“We have also seen significant reduction in the proliferation of small arms as a result primarily of the border closure; there is a need for state governments to escalate and to manage situations before any breakdown snowball into ethnic or religious crisis.

“So, all the states are also managing any fallout and they are informing other senior security operatives.

“It was also mentioned that because of the huge resources required that it is advised that states also pool together to set up security trust fund so that we don’t have everybody trying to do the same thing everywhere.’’

He said that it was also emphasised that community policing was important as it would in reducing youth unemployment as the programme could be aligned with youth employment efforts.