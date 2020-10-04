The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Engr. Deji Doherty, has disowned a statement credited to the party giving a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, seven days to retract his comment against former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George.

The Chairman emphasised that at no time did the State Working Committee meet to take such a decision and authorised such statement.

Doherty said on Sunday that the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani, must have made such a statement from a beer parlour because no responsible state chapter of the party, including the Lagos, can insult the person of Fayose, who is loved across board.

He said: “Governor Fayose’s presence at the inauguration of the PDP Campaign Committee for the Lagos-East Senatorial by-election was at the invitation of the party and as such we take responsibility for whatever he might have said.

“While we respect all leaders of the party, including Chief Bode George, we have no moral ground to make such a statement and therefore as a State Working Committee, we disown the reckless statement made by Mr. Gani Taofik, who is publicly known as Chief Bode George’s political errand boy.

“Obviously, he must have spoken out of the emotional sentiment of his political affinity to Chief Bode George, not on behalf of the party.

“Apart from taking exception to the statement credited to us as a party, as the State Chairman, I, on behalf of the State Working Committee, apologise profusely to the former governor.”

Doherty cautioned members of the State Working Committee against taking unilateral decisions on issues concerning the party.