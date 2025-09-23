State sanctions two school principals over illegal levies

The Ondo State Government has sanctioned two secondary school principals over the collection of illegal levies and items from students in public schools.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ajibefun, who declined mentioning the names and schools of the affected principals, said they were fingered in the alleged illegal collection of fees.

He explained in the interview on Tuesday that some parents had reported to the ministry that some principals were charging above the approved levies and also collecting items that were not approved from their students.

The commissioner lamented that some headteachers and principals were in the habit of collecting levies not approved by the government from the students.

Ajibefun said: “We have sanctioned two principals in the last few days.

“The two principals were collecting illegal money from students.

“Even before the resumption for the new term, they’ve started collecting money from the students.

“We summoned them to the ministry and they confessed because we’ve received credible information from parents, and when we confronted them with the allegations, they couldn’t deny.

“They have been queried and the punishment will follow.

“It is to let them know that we are serious about what we are saying, and to let them know that this era is different.”

Ajibefun said the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa would not fold its arms and allow anybody to sabotage the ongoing reforms in the education sector in the state.

On illegal schools, the commissioner warned operators of private schools without approval from the Ministry of Education to desist, directing them to register with the government immediately.

He decried the activities of some private individuals who operated educational centres with substandard instructional facilities and personnel in the state.

Ajibefun noted that the ongoing reforms in the education sector by the Aiyedatiwa-led administration were geared towards revamping the sector.

The commissioner disclosed that a digital platform had been opened for all public schools in the state by the ministry to track students’ movement and prevent sharp practices, irrespective of the school.

He added: “We are deploying technology, and the digital platform of the Ministry of Education is now very active.

“We are going to migrate most of our activities into the portal.

““We will be able to monitor schools and the activities of schools will be done on our digital portal.

“The government is looking into the activities of private schools because of their impact.”

