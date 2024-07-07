State-owned institutions’ students NELFUND loan application starts

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has announced that students of 36 state-owned tertiary institutions who have enrolled in its Student Verification System (SVS) can apply for loans effective from July 7.

This is disclosed in a notice obtained from NELFUND’s X handle on Sunday.

The Fund urged all other state-owned tertiary institutions to submit their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System timely, to enable their students benefit from the scheme.

The fund listed the 36 state-owned tertiary institutions as Adamawa State University, Mubi, Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, Borno State University and Mohammet Lawan college of Agriculture, Borno State.

Others are Edo State University, Uzairue, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Gombe State University, Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State, Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo.

In the list are Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina, Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management and Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

Others are Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi state, Lagos state university of education, Lagos State University, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun state, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo and Osun State University.

Also, University of Ilesa, Osun State, GTC, ARA Osun State, GTC, Gbongan Osun State, GTC, Ijebu-Jesa Osun State, GTC, Ile-Ife Osun State, GTC, Inisa Osun State, GTC, Iwo Osun State, GTC, Osu Osun State made the list.

Others include GTC, Otan Ayegbaju Osun State, Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Government Technical College Ile-Ife, Osun State College of Technology, Taraba State University, Jalingo, Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State and Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara.

