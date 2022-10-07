State-of-State: Fayemi restates administration’s commitment electoral promises

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi said his administration has completed all the abandoned projects it inherited from previous administrations and paid the backlog of severance allowances payable to political office holders that served in the state between 1999 and 2022.

Governor Fayemi, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Olayinka Oyebode disclosed this Friday when he presented the State- of- the- State Address at the State House of Assembly as part of activities marking his end of tenure as Governor of the state.

The Governor, who admitted that a lot still needed to be done in terms of development in the state, maintained that his administration successfully laid a solid foundation and set an enduring socio -economic path for successive administrations to build on.

He explained that his administration sustained its focus in fulfilling its promises along the five-point developmental agenda of restoring the values and dignity of Ekiti as well as tackling infrastructural deficit and developing the economy.

Dr Fayemi, who used the opportunity of the session, which was attended by top government functionaries, members of the State Executive Council and the State Assembly as well as traditional rulers, to express gratitude to critical stakeholders including his predecessors, his wife, the State Executive council, legislators, judiciary, Ekiti state civil service, development partners, traditional rulers, religious leaders and host of others.

Dr Fayemi also hinted that the Ekiti International Airport has become a dream come true and would be inaugurated in the coming week. He added that the Airport is of CAT-9 4E category and can accommodate a huge Aircraft like Boeing 747-400 with a runway length of 3.2kilometre.

The Governor, who received thunderous applause from the audience, highlighted some achievements the administration recorded in the areas of Social investment, knowledge economy, infrastructural and industrial development. He said his administration built and rehabilitated more schools and roads than all the previous administrations combined.

He also solicited prayers, support, suggestions, and guidance for the incoming administration of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji to enable him consolidate on the achievement that has been made in the past years.

“As a government, every sector of our social life and economy received adequate attention. Social services, education, healthcare, agriculture, water supply, and road constructions were prioritized and given the deserved attention.

“The journey we started on October 16, 2018, will end in the next few days. We made the best of the mandate given to us by Ekiti people and evidence abound that a great future awaits us as a people and State. We came into office on the promise of restoring the values and dignity of our people, tackling infrastructural decay, and developing the economy.

“We have remained focused on the mission and fulfilling our promises along the lines of our 5-points development agenda and are honoured to bring you the following feedback.” He said.

“Therefore, the JKF2.0 administration has bequeathed a governing template to Ekiti people that successive governments can own, improve upon and deploy for the general well-being of our people.

Earlier in his address, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye commended Governor Fayemi for delivering on his promises by turning Ekiti that was once at the lowest ebb of economic attraction to a destination of choice for investors and tourists as well as a place where people can work, live and play.

At the event, where members of the Assembly, lauded the personality of Governor Fayemi, the Speaker mentioned that the State House of Assembly under his dispensation enjoyed unfettered freedom of operation and thrive as a full fledged arm of government with maximum cooperation and collaboration from the executive arms of government.