State House rewards 38 staff for productivity, dedication

The State House on Monday recognised 38 of its members of staff from various departments for their hard work and dedication to duty in the senior and junior categories.

A clerical officer in the Department of Transport, Innocent Ekhobhiye, won the Vice President’s award of N1 million.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Olufunso Adebiyi, reiterated the commitment of the management of the State House to acknowledging and rewarding staff members who demonstrated hard work, dedication to duty and value addition in service delivery.

He stated that the reward system was a means of encouragement and motivation for other workers to strive for excellence.

Adebiyi pledged continuous training and retraining of staff members, adding that under the State House digitalisation programme, all members of staff would receive necessary training to enhance service delivery.

He said: “We have already trained no fewer than 500 staff members on the digitalisation programme, and in the coming days, every staffer from grade level 8 and above will receive further training in groups of 50.

“We just completed our manpower defence at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and it went excellently well.

“Better training and better allowances are coming your way.

“However, better services are required from you.”

Adebiyi also appealed to the staff members to take their health very seriously as their productivity depended heavily on that.

He said: “The State House Medical Centre is highly rated among healthcare facilities of MDAs in the country.

“Please, let us take care of our health.

“Why must we go through avoidable health challenges?

“Let us avail ourselves of the health facilities available to us, and they are available.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, congratulated the award winners and expressed appreciation of the State House management for the invaluable contributions of every staff member.

Hadejia explained that the financial reward from the Office of the VP was meant to further encourage staff members to add value to their job schedules.

He said: “It is very wonderful to meet the men and women who form the backroom and operations of the State House.

“Most times, it is only the political appointees that are visible, but those who do the heavy lifting behind the scenes are not known and recognised.

“I thank the Permanent Secretary for creating this opportunity for members of staff to be recognised, and I trust this is something that we can do from time to time to keep up your spirits, and keep you motivated.

“We absolutely appreciate the work you are doing in State House.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 38 awardees received certificates and various gifts.

The staff member who picked a note with “yes” inscribed on it won the N1 million prize.

Meanwhile, Adebiyi has announced that among the eight newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service by President Bola Tinubu, three were from the State House Clinic.

He noted that the appointments were a testament to the high level of commitment and dedication of the State House staffers.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries from the State House are: Dr. Obi Vitalis, Dr. Keshinro Ismaila and Dr. Emanso Okop.