State Government donates N20m to family of slain Police Officer

828 828

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has presented a cheque of N20 million to the widow of a slain Inspector of Police, Collins David, at the command headquarters, Port Harcourt.

The Governor on Wednesday commiserated with the Police Command over the officer, who died in active service.

This was made known in a statement by the Media Assistant to the Secretary to the State Government, Juliana Masi, in Port Harcourt.

Fubara, represented by the SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said that the Governor’s demonstration of commitment was to ensure that the families of policemen who died while serving the state were not left in desolation.

He said: “This is in continuation of the traditions of Rivers State Government security architecture to partner the police and other security agencies in the fight against crime.

“This is also to let you know that Rivers State Government will always stand with you; this is a token of support.

“We understand money cannot replace a life but it is a way of showing support to the men and officers who serve in Rivers.”

According to Danagogo, the Rivers State Government will always demonstrate its commitment “whenever we hear that your gallant officers either sustain life-threatening injury or lose their lives in the service to the state.

“The state will as a point of duty and commitment, come to commiserate with affected officers or their families and render any possible support to ensure that our officers understand that we value their services.”

The Governor commended the relentless efforts of the Rivers State Police Command and in particular the strategic fight against criminality by the new Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Emeka.

Fubara explained that his collaboration with the security agencies was to show that the government and the people appreciated the efforts of the police.

He advised the widow to anchor her faith and hope in God and be dedicated to the growth and wellbeing of her children.

“Your husband did not die in vain, he died for a worthy cause. If anyone dies for a good course, God watches over his own,” he said.

Also, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police described Governor Fubara’s monetary presentation to the family of the late officer as an uncommon gesture of encouragement.

CP Emeka expressed the gratitude of the command to the Governor, adding that he had always been there for the command.

He recalled that the late Inspector David was a brave officer who worked tirelessly to prevent crime, especially in the Ahoada axis of the state.

He said: “This is a price we all pay to getting where we are.

“We will ensure that no stone is left unturned to avenge the death and the likes of those terrorising the streets will be brought to justice,” he said.

In her remark, Christiana David, the widow of the deceased officer, thanked the state Governor for the goodwill and cash gift.

She said: “We are immensely grateful.

Also Read:

“On behalf of my children and the extended family of David, thank you Governor Fubara,

“God bless you immensely and keep Rivers State safe.”