State constitutes committee to probe dismissal of female radio staff  

The Katsina State Government has constituted a four-man committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the dismissal of Fauziya Lawal-Dawai, a female staff of Katsina State Radio, from service.

The committee is headed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Alhaji Mohammed-Rufai Coomassie.

Members of the committee include the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Information and Department of Establishment.

Also to serve on the committee is the Commissioner of Women Affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists had issued a statement where it voiced its concern about the sacking of their colleague.

In the statement signed by its Chairperson, Hannatu Muhammed, NAWOJ said that Lawal-Dawai had served for over a decade as a casual staff in the organisation.

Muhammed alleged that Lawal-Dawai was “abruptly dismissed” by the General Manager of the outfit over a claim that she missed a scheduled meeting.

Also Read:

The statement added: “Fauziya had adhered to the necessary protocols by informing her superiors about her newsroom duties and sought to be exempted from the meeting.

“But, in spite of all these, she was sacked.”

The report of the committee is expected to be presented to the state Governor for necessary action.