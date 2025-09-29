State Congress: PDP’ll remain in power beyond 2027 in Oyo, reclaim Presidency – Makinde

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party will remain in office beyond 2027 in the state, while it will also reclaim the presidency and win massively in the next general elections.

The governor stated this on Monday at the Oyo State PDP State Congress, citing the party’s respect for internal democracy and the amicable conduct of its congresses as a pointer to its strength.

Addressing party faithful at the Basket Ball Area of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, venue of the state congress, which was attended by the PDP Ward and Local Government executives, ad-hoc delegates and stakeholders of the party from the 33 Local Government Areas of the state, the governor commended the rancour-free congresses held by the PDP from the Wards to Local Governments and the State levels, noting that the process would ensure the party’s retention of power beyond 2027 in Oyo State.

He tasked the new state executive members to work hard towards ensuring the victory of the PDP in all elections beginning from local to the national levels.

This was as the governor told party members in the state who are yet to be compensated that they had not been forgotten by the government.

He said: “I want to congratulate all of us in advance because I believe, in this party, we won’t all labour in vain. We will all reap the fruits of our labour in this government.

“Let me assure us once again that those who are yet to get something from this government will be reached soon.

“This exercise is to ensure that the PDP continues to remain in power in Oyo State beyond 2027.

“So, the executives that will emerge from this exercise; your mandate is clear — deliver PDP from the Presidential to the Councillorship position in 2027.”

Meanwhile, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro has been re-elected as the chairman of the PDP in Oyo State, while Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke has been elected Deputy State Chairman, with Oyelami Oyeyemi, Olawumi Elizabeth Toyin and Bello Kazeem Olalekan elected PDP State Secretary, Women Leader and Youth Leader respectively.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Oyo State PDP Congress Electoral Panel, Senator Austin Akobundu, commended Governor Makinde, party leaders and stakeholders for their commitment and efforts towards fostering unity in the PDP, stressing that the congress was of great significance to the party.

He added that the PDP in Oyo State, under the leadership of Governor Makinde, has been one of the strong chapters of the party, recording unprecedented growth and transformation through the governor’s political goodwill.

Akobundu, who urged members of the party to remain orderly, assured that the PDP would return all its candidates in the 2027 general election.

He said: “We thank God for the safe arrival of all delegates. They are here in their numbers. Today’s event has great significance for our party, because Oyo State PDP has been one of the strongest chapters of our party in the country.

“Under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, this party has grown from strength to strength. The testimonial is the recent bye-election into the House of Representatives, which the PDP won.

“I want to thank the governor for the strong leadership that he has provided and for the growth we have witnessed.

“Today, we expect nothing different from what we have done before. Most congresses here have been very seamless and I can see that the event is well-organised today. This is a reflection of the acceptance of the PDP.”

In their separate goodwill messages, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and PDP National Deputy Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and Senator Gbenga Babalola, described the peaceful conduct of the state congress as a demonstration of the PDP’s commitment to internal democracy.

They commended Governor Makinde for stabilising the party and prayed for a more united PDP in Oyo State and Nigeria.

Giving his acceptance speech shortly after he was declared elected, the State Chairman, Hon Ogungbenro thanked Governor Makinde and all the leaders of the party for their support and commitment, assuring that the party would work hard to deliver its candidates for the 2027 general election.

Also in his brief remarks, former Governor of Jigawa State and one of the founding fathers of PDP, Alhaji Sule Lamido, congratulated the 39 newly-elected state executive members, charging them to continue to work for the progress and development of the party.

The exercise was monitored by a team from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The congress had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr Hamid Gbadamosi; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adebo Ogundoyin; serving and former National Assembly members; State House of Assembly members; leaders and delegates of the party from the 33 local government areas in the state and local government chairmen, among others.