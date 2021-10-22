Starting your weekend with make up sex, by Tiwa Says

What’s better than make up sex except make up sex itself!

Have you ever gone from arguing and sometimes even keeping malice with your partner, to a very sensual lovemaking session afterwards?

Especially after both parties have echoed their apologies to each other?

Yeah, that’s make up sex, and it happens to the best of us.

I’ve heard that some women are so enthralled by it that they deliberately pick up fights with their partner, just for the sake of the make up session afterwards.

Please let’s be clear: I’m not talking about a situation where one of the partners is forcing him/herself on the other person for his/her own satisfaction. I’m talking about a consensual intimate encounter between two people.

Although you don’t have to wait for a disagreement to make magic happen in the bedroom, we cannot deny the fire in these sessions.

So what exactly is it about make-up sex that makes it so powerful?

Well, I have a few suggestions. For one, the pent up emotion and aggression that was built up during the disagreement needs to be released somehow. And what better way than through sex?

I also feel that because both parties are trying to make it up to each other, after a misunderstanding, they tend to go the extra mile to please each other.

Make up sex can also give you closure. It may not make you forget, but at least it will ease the tension and help heal the pain from the disagreement.

Most importantly it can help build and deepen emotional intimacy between partners.

Lovemaking is deeply emotional and intimate and partners can connect on that level.

While all these are great, make up sex cannot take the place of a good conversation.

It is crucial to always talk about issues that led to the disagreement and how to avoid further occurrences.

So if you have had a stormy week with your partner, it’s time to settle and make up with a steamy session.

Have a fun weekend.

#tiwa_says.