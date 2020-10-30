Leading affordable pay-TV provider, StarTimes Nigeria, has emerged winner of the Innovative Digital Terrestrial TV Brand at the 2020 Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards.

The event, which was organised by Marketing Edge Magazine, a prominent marketing and advertising publication, serves as a platform to celebrate the best innovative minds and brands in the marketing and communications industry.

The Marketing Edge night of excellence saw brands, corporates and personalities in the IMC industry cart away awards for performing creditably in various categories.

The Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi, said the award night served as a way of promoting outstanding brand ideas.

Ajayi said: “We have watched and monitored these brands, individuals and agencies very closely in the last few years and can confidently attest to their market leadership, resilience, excellence and above all landmark achievements in their various sectors.”

On the award presented to StarTimes, he said: “The nomination and subsequent emergence of StarTimes as Marketing Edge Innovative Digital Terrestrial Television, DTT Brand of The Year was a product of painstaking review and assessment of the digital terrestrial broadcasting sector of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

“It is on record that StarTimes has, since inception, been avant-garde in its deployment of digital broadcast technology which has set its offerings far apart from and well ahead of competition. Its innovativeness in service offerings, national coverage and even pocket friendliness has remained unrivalled, always leaving a yawning gap between itself and its closest competitors!

“The sustenance, with new impetus, of StarTimes’ innovativeness, especially in the last one year has well-positioned it for this recognition and celebration.”

Speaking on the award, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said: “This award bears testimony to StarTimes innovative efforts in driving growth in the DTT space. It’s on record that StarTimes pioneered digital-TV inclusion, bringing access to those that were excluded from enjoying the beauty of pay-TV.

“From inception, StarTimes has continued to treat subscribers to premium quality content and great channels even with its low subscription fees. In recent months, StarTimes refreshed its content offerings and introduced more highly sought-after content.

“And to make payment easy for subscribers, StarTimes introduced an innovative solution for subscribers to use their MTN airtime to subscribe and stream content on their StarTimes ON mobile app.

“This honour affirms our hard work and we pledge our commitment to continually serve homes with innovative solutions that bring the best of TV entertainment.”