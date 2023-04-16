StarTimes upgrades Lagos subscribers to better viewing experience

To offer its customers to a better viewing experience, StarTimes, the leading affordable digital TV service provider, is inviting all its subscribers in Lagos to migrate its newest T2 decoder for free.

This upgrade is aimed at providing a better viewing experience to its esteemed subscribers.

Subsequently, T1 decoder signal will be switched off on May 1st in Lagos, meaning customers still using the old StarTimes decoder will stop receiving signals from May 1st. When StarTimes launched in 2010, the T1 decoder was introduced as its initial decoder.

“As a subscriber, if you are still using the T1 decoder (the silver colour set-top box decoder), we understand that you may be experiencing poor signal, unclear images, and limited channel options. However, with the new T2 decoder, you can say goodbye to these issues and enjoy the best of digital television,” Alex Jian, CEO, StarTimes Nigeria said.

“We are offering all our T1 decoder subscribers the opportunity to upgrade to the T2 decoder for free. To take advantage of this offer, visit our business halls or select dealers, come along with your T1 decoder and remote, recharge for one month on classic bouquet, and swap instantly to the T2 decoder at no extra charge. We encourage you to act fast as the old StarTimes (silver colour) decoder will stop receiving signals from May 1st.

“It is important to note that you must present your T1 decoder to get the T2 decoder. However, if you forget to come with your T1 remote, you can purchase the T2 remote for just N500.

“We understand that many of our subscribers fall into the average income bracket, and that is why we have made this upgrade available for free. We believe that every subscriber should be able to enjoy the best digital TV experience regardless of their income.

“We remain committed to providing quality and affordable digital TV service to all our subscribers. We urge all T1 decoder subscribers to take advantage of this offer and upgrade to the T2 decoder before May 1,” Jian said.