StarTimes unveils  festive season cheers with rewarding Promo

In the spirit of the Christmas and New Year season, StarTimes, Africa’s leading digital TV operator, has announced its annual festive season promo, bringing a wave of excitement and rewards for its valued customers.

This year’s promo, themed: ‘Japa for more fun’ is to run from November 20, 2023 to January 20, 2024.

The firm said the promo was designed to shower both new and existing subscribers with incredible benefits, including bouquet upgrades and a chance to win exhilarating prizes.

“As a brand committed to providing quality family entertainment, StarTimes is thrilled to celebrate the festive season with our esteemed customers. This year’s promo is a testament to our appreciation for their unwavering support and our dedication to enriching their holiday experience with a basket full of captivating content,” Abosede Adewara, Marketing Director, StarTimes Nigeria said.

Under the promo’s attractive bouquet upgrade scheme, subscribers will enjoy a host of benefits starting with Nova Bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months will be upgraded to two months of the Basic or Smart Bouquet; Basic or Smart Bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months will be upgraded to two months of the Classic or Special Bouquet; Special Bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months will be migrated to Super Bouquet; while Classic or Super Bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months will receive an additional 14 days of subscription free of charge.

In addition to these enticing upgrades, StarTimes is also giving away exciting prizes, including Sundial TVs and other fabulous items, through its Lucky Dip initiative, saying that subscribers can participate in the Lucky Dip at any StarTimes business hall to win these amazing prizes.

“We are committed to fostering a spirit of joy and excitement during this special time of year,” Mrs Adewara said. “Our festive season promo is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers and providing them with the ultimate entertainment experience to make their holidays truly unforgettable.”

The press release stated with its unwavering commitment to providing quality content and exceptional customer service, StarTimes continues to be the preferred choice for millions of households across Africa.

This festive season promo further reinforces StarTimes’ dedication to enriching the lives of its subscribers and bringing families together through the power of captivating entertainment.