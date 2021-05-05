With Lagos fully transiting from analogue to digital TV, StarTimes Nigeria is leading the drive with technical support as well as improved content offerings on its lowest bouquet.

The pay-TV brand says the digital switchover drive of the federal government is in line with its vision to enable every family afford, access and enjoy the beauty of digital TV.

Speaking after the launch of DSO in Lagos, Alex Jian, CEO, StarTimes Nigeria, said that the pay-TV brand will continue to provide technical support to the actualisation of digital migration nationwide, adding that the brand has gone a step further to not only increase digital TV penetration, but also increase tastier content to delight every home irrespective of income level.

“We are proud to partner with Integrated Television Services Ltd (ITS), one of the signal carriers of DSO. ITS Ltd is currently riding on the existing digital transmission infrastructure of NTA-Star TV (StarTimes Nigeria). With StarTimes Nigeria’s DVB-T2 technology widely spread across the federation, ITS Ltd has a strong footing to fully digitalise the nation. StarTimes Nigeria will continue to be a major driver of digital switchover across the country,” Alex said.

“To bridge the digital-TV gap, StarTimes offers its DTT antenna and decoder at the most affordable rate in the market. Our lowest subscription of N900 monthly, NOVA bouquet, is loaded with 40+ channels offering exciting content like a blockbuster 24-hour Nollywood channel, Wakaati TV; two foreign channels showing Turkish, Korean and Chinese movies/series; two cartoon channels – Jimjam & Pineapple TV; a sports channel showing select matches of Europa League, Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, Euro 2020, etc; and over 20 local channels, among others.” Alex said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Armstrong Idachaba the digital switchover being activated in Lagos means that with just a set-top box, residents of Lagos can now enjoy over 30 digital television services.

“It must be stated that the digitisation of broadcasting brings a whole gamut of opportunities for Nigerians.

“It is perhaps, without doubt, the fastest and safest way to leapfrog those at the lower rung up the digital divide.

“With this roll-out in Lagos, a projected five million Lagos residents are instantly going to access digital television services not only for broadcasting but with converged opportunities to telecom and other ancillary services,” he said.

Other states already migrated to digital TV include Plateau, Kaduna, Kwara, Enugu and Osun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

Next in line are Kano on June 3, Rivers gets its on July 8 before the exercise proceeds to Yobe and Gombe on July 15 and August i2 this year.