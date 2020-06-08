MTN subscribers now have access to a wide range of interesting movies, series and sports via StarTimes ON mobile app, using MTN airtime to subscribe.

By this strategic digital content sharing partnership, StarTimes will provide over 60 live channels and over 2000 video-on-demand content to MTN subscribers.

Subscribers can choose My Sport VIP or MAX VIP package on StarTimes ON and then use MTN airtime to subscribe.

My Sport VIP subscription costs N400 weekly, N1000 monthly and N2400 quarterly.

The package comes with seven sports channels, including UEFA Europa League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and MMA.

The VIP MAX subscription costs N800 weekly, N2000 monthly and N4800 quarterly.

The package comes with 26 live streaming channels, which include all seven sports channels showing UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Coppa Italia and more: blockbuster movies, cartoon, news and documentary.

StarTimes ON subscribers will also enjoy discounted data bundles to be provided by MTN.

“StarTimes ON currently boasts of 5.5 million users in Nigeria and over 15million across Africa, making its partnership with MTN the latest in an industry where it has become a common trend for Telcos and video operators to partner towards effective delivery in a market where VOD and live streaming are on the rise,” Tunde Aina, Chief Operating Officer, StarTimes Nigeria, said.

Corroborating Aina’s statement, the Chief Digital Officer, Digital Services at MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao, said: “We have always been deliberate about giving our customers the very best in digital content.”

“This partnership is a reinforcement of that commitment. This platform will provide enormous quality content and keep subscribers entertained. MTN customers can access StarTimes content via both the StarTimes ON App and MyMTN App,” Rao added.