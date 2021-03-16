Football lovers have more to enjoy while paying less as StarTimes has scaled down its premium sports channel, World Football, to lower bouquets.

From March 15, World Football channel is now on Basic Bouquet for N1,700 monthly on DTT (antenna users) and on Smart Bouquet for N2,200 monthly for DTH (dish) users.

World Football Channel’s premium sports content includes Europa League, The Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia and Bundesliga.

AC Milan are set to welcome Manchester United for a Europa League round of 16 return leg on Thursday live on StarTimes’ World Football channel.

Arsenal will face Olympiacos, while Tottenham are away to Dinamo Zagreb.

Three days later, Manchester United will square-up against Leicester in the Emirates FA Cup’s quarter-final.

Man City will seek to maintain their winning streaks as they are away to Everton on Saturday.

Bournemouth seek glory against Southampton, while Chelsea will face Sheffield United.

All matches are live on StarTimes’ World Football channel.

Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said the initiative fits in with StarTimes’ strategy, which focuses on making premium pay-TV content available to every home.

Ibeabuchi said: “StarTimes recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on family finances and the disruption of socio-economic life.

“Likewise, live sports were paused and when they resumed, spectators were restricted. StarTimes cares.

“As the best part of Europa League and other sports events gear-up, we have lowered World Football channel to Basic/Smart Bouquet to make everyone relax in the corridors of premium entertainment.

“This initiative spices up our ongoing price reduction promo via which prospective subscribers can buy decoders at massively discounted prices.

StarTimes DTT decoder goes for N7,400 while DTH decoder goes for N11,200.

“Both come with a one-month free subscription.”