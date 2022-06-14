Start small, grow fast, by Yemi Adetayo

Life is a process and we’ve got to learn to go through it a step at a time. However fast you want to go, you must learn to take baby steps. By baby steps, I mean start small. The reason your business has not grown is that you have not started. Until you start, you cannot grow. Come to think of it, what do you need to get started? A million naira or dollar? What if you don’t have that much yet, what do you do? All the success stories are clear examples of people who decided to start not minding what they don’t have.

Just How Much?

How much do you really need to start your dream business?

I once carried out a research on this subject matter. The question then was, how much do you actually need to get started? I asked some Corp members and most of them have dreams of between N10 and N100 million. I preceded to ask the working class and got the same response. Then, it dawned on me what the problem is. Everyone wants to start very big. How on earth will a fresh graduate be able to handle N10 million when he has not handle N100,000 profitably? I am an apostle of big dreams and I am still wise enough to know that baby steps eventually grow up to make your dreams a reality.

A one man business can become a multinational

Some of the multinational firms started as a one-man business. Most skit makers and very popular comedians started with their phones and with time grew beyond it. When they say little drops of water form a mighty ocean, the advice is to actually start small and grow up fast! You don’t need an office in Victoria Island, Lekki or Ajah to get started. All you need is all you have now and what you have now is enough. I know a Public Relations agency that started pretty small and is today one of the top five in the industry.

Let’s assume that you have started that dream business of yours 10 years ago, by now you would have definitely hit the news; but because you didn’t start, you are still on the drawing table, 10 years after you are supposed to have started. Nigeria is still not enjoying your contributions. Please make a firm decision to start today. Taking baby steps doesn’t accrue to businesses alone; you want to be a writer? Start writing in your church bulletin. That’s how I started. Whatever you want to do, learn to start small, even if you make mistakes you won’t be devastated. I once read a motivating story of a man who wanted to start a public relations consultancy when he could not get a job. He wrote out the steps to take. He went to the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) to undertake a postgraduate course in Public Relations. He also learnt the printing processes at about the same time. He started out as a printer. He did a lot of trekking at the beginning and later was able to raise the startup capital. Printing that produced the startup capital eventually became part of the services his firm provided. Let us assume he did not take the first step, he would probably still be looking for a job.

What problems are you solving?

To get started, just make the decision to start and start small, the first step you will take is to find out what resources you have. What’s your solution package? The most important success factor in any kind of business, is the problem you are solving. So, dear friend, what problem do you want to really solve? Can you solve it? If you can’t really solve the problem, go and properly learn how to solve the problem. That knowledge will stand you out. That’s what Coscharis started out with. You cannot be an exception. Interestingly you may not know how to solve the problem but must find out those who can and who will deliver, you will have to market your services and get them to solve the problem as your technical and contract staff.

The second basis of business growth is the understanding that businesses exist to solve customer problems. The cars, the executive offices are for impression. Since you don’t have the money yet, use your house address, if your house address will not make a good impression use your friends address. As your customer base keeps increasing so will your cash flow. You will definitely grow with hard work. Get a website first and with time a business office.

There is church growth consultant here in Nigeria who doesn’t have a church but has grown so big and recognised as the number one church growth consultant in Africa. He did not go to any secular university. He took all the theological training and did not stop till he got his PhD. His English was not very polished when he started; his writing skills were not sound when he started. He has become very good at what he does today. He has today written over 50 books and selling globally. He even writes for national newspapers. He is today a most sought-after church growth consultant and has raised others like him over the years. His name is Akin-John. He is a Nigerian and got far because he started. What are your excuses? If you evaluate them well, you will discover that what you have is enough to start with.

Even God wanted the world, but started with Adam and Eve; but today he has got the world. He could have created the world full of people, but he didn’t because he very well understood the law of growth. Take a cue from him; start small. It’s because you have not started that you are still planning to start. Once you start, you will grow. Now go and start that business. You will succeed!

Adetayo is a Success Strategist and Leadership Expert. He can be reached at: [email protected]