The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 polls, Peter Obi, has advised those in authority and policy makers that while concentrating on how to ameliorate the immediate suffering of the people, to also look beyond now to plan how to help the people after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obi spoke through the Chairman of his COVID-19 Palliative Committee, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, who led other Committee members to Mater Misericordae Hospital, Afikpo; Visitation Hospital, Umuchu, Diocesan Hospital, Nnewi; and St. Felix Hospital, Nnewi.

The four hospitals received cartons of face masks, drugs, hand sanitisers and hand gloves.

During the presentation of the items, Prof. Okunna said it was Obi’s way of identifying with the suffering masses at this time of global distress.

She said Obi commended the efforts of hospitals and their personnel that were at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemics.

Conveying the sentiments of the receiving hospitals, the Manager of Diocesan Hospital, Nnewi, Rev. Canon Emeka Igwilo, thanked Obi for his continued expression of love for humanity.

Noting what he called Obi’s “good and pleasant nature as well as manifest leadership qualities”, he said those qualities aided him to succeed as Governor of Anambra State and will certainly aid him to succeed in any environment he finds himself.

Other members of Obi’s Palliative Committee are former Commissioner for Information, Anambra State, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike; former Commissioner for Housing, Anambra State, Dr. Patrick Obi; and Special Adviser to Obi, Valentine Obienyem.