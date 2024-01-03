Star-studded Nollywood film ‘Malaika’   hits UK cinemas

A star-studded Nollywood blockbuster, ‘Malaika’ is set for release in cinemas in the United Kingdom on January 5, its producers have said.

Ace actress and producer of the film, Toyin Abraham disclosed this on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Malaika takes center stage at Odeon cinemas starting January 5th.

“Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Malaika , directed by Steve Sodiya, was premiered on December 17 and hit cinemas across Nigeria on December 22.

The film is reportedly the second highest grossing film for 2023, raking in over N143 million in 11 days in cinemas.

It features ace Nollywood stars, including Ibrahim Chatta, Uzor Arukwe, Odunlade Adekola, Pelumi Olawuni, Taiwo Lycett, Adesege Adeniji, and Ugandan entertainer Anne Kansiime, among others.

Also Read:

The plot of Malaika follows the story of a woman, played by Toyin Abraham, who grapples with infertility and anger issues.

However, because she is surrounded by a supportive circle of friends and family, she embarks on a transformative spiritual journey.

The intrigue that unfolded is what makes Malaika a must-watch for movie goers.