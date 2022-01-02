Star Prize winner gets $25,000, others $10,000 each at #FALA2021

Winners from the 2021 Future Africa Leaders Awards are the latest to benefit from the President of Loveworld Incorporated, the Christ Embassy Ministry Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s generosity.

The Future Africa Leaders Foundation, organisers, Future Africa Leaders Awards, gave out the prices on December 31.

It was at the 9th edition of the event to unveil the 2021 star prize Award winner and nine other nominees that made the Top 10.

The event was part of the December 31, 2021 New Year’s Eve Service with Pastor Chris, which was broadcast across over 2,000 Satellite and Terrestial Stations, which included the Loveworld Networks, Internet and all available Social Platforms and Networks, and watched by billions of viewers.

This was in furtherance of the commitment to recognise young leaders to the progress and development of the continent as 30 individuals from 20 African countries were nominated for the highly-coveted global recognition awards.

Cameroonian Nervis Nzometiah Tetsop bagged the Star Award with a sum of $25,000.

Tetsop is an exceptional innovator and community builder with great enthusiasm for youth leadership development.

By motivating others to be aspire for relevance through several workshops and seminars on career orientation, leadership and impact opportunities, he is leading positive change in his nation with the use of technology

Also, Anna Maneno Michael Milla (South Sudan – 20 years), Cesar Komi Aguidi (Togo – 23 years), Prince Funsani Zulu (Zambia – 21 years), Hillary Nakitare (Kenya – 23 years), Manzi Guevara (Rwanda – 23 years), Isaac Bitrus Nggida (Nigeria – 23 years), Deo-Gratias Meyou (Benin Republic – 24 years), Prisca Torboal (Chad – 23 years), Emmanuel Gyan Finawah (Ghana – 23 years), and Nzometiah Nervis Tetsop (Cameroon – 23 years) bagged $10,000 each.

Delivering his opening speech, thePpresident‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Future‌ ‌Africa‌ ‌Leaders‌ ‌Foundation,‌ ‌who‌ ‌also‌ ‌doubles‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌President‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Chris‌ ‌Oyakhilome‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌International, ‌Pastor Chris‌ ‌Oyakhilome,‌ ‌highlighted‌ ‌the‌ ‌need‌ ‌for‌ ‌Africa‌ ‌and‌ ‌Africans‌ ‌to‌ ‌look‌ ‌within‌ ‌themselves‌ ‌in‌ their‌ ‌search‌ ‌and‌ ‌quest‌ ‌for‌ ‌solutions‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌problems.‌

Oyakhilome‌ further encouraged‌ ‌every‌ ‌young‌ ‌African‌ ‌who‌ ‌is‌ ‌making‌ ‌a‌ ‌difference‌ ‌in‌ ‌various‌ ‌ spheres‌ ‌of‌ ‌their‌ ‌respective‌ ‌African‌ ‌communities.‌ ‌‌‌‌‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌more‌ ‌and‌ ‌stop‌ at‌ ‌nothing‌ ‌in‌ ‌making‌ ‌Africa‌ ‌the‌ ‌Africa‌ ‌of‌ ‌our‌ ‌dreams.‌

He‌ ‌also‌ ‌highlighted‌ ‌the‌ ‌importance‌ ‌of‌ ‌technology‌ ‌and‌ ‌technological‌ ‌advancements‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌vital‌ ‌tool‌ ‌and‌ ‌ingredient‌ ‌in‌ ‌solving‌ ‌peculiar‌ ‌African‌ ‌problems.‌ ‌

He‌ ‌applauded‌ ‌the‌ ‌dauntlessness‌ ‌and‌ ‌ruggedness‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌10‌ ‌winners‌ ‌who‌ ‌were‌ ‌going‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌presented‌ ‌with‌ ‌future‌ ‌Africa‌ ‌leaders‌ ‌awards‌ ‌later‌ ‌that‌ ‌night.‌

Former President‌ ‌Olusegun‌ ‌Obasanjo, who was the C‌chairman‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌occasion,‌ ‌in his address ‌encouraged‌ ‌Africans,‌ ‌especially‌ ‌young‌ ‌people,‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌relentless‌ ‌in‌ ‌the ‌pursuit‌ ‌of‌ ‌their‌ ‌desire‌ ‌for‌ ‌change.‌

Immediate past President‌ ‌Goodluck‌ ‌Ebele‌ ‌Jonathan, who was the Special Guest of Honour, praised African youths as one of the continent’s most valuable asset.

Jonathan said: “Africa’s youthful population is one of the continent’s most valuable asset in the emerging 4th and 5th industrial eras.

“Our youths have demonstrated commitment and dedication to making Africa proud across the globe.

“On the African continent, the youths have not failed, but they can do better to end contemporary problems in the continent.”

Jonathan, who announced the star winner of this year’s edition, added: “I believe that African youths are critical stakeholders in our quest for socio-economic transformation as a continent.

“They have the strength and possess the creativity to spur innovation for production, manufacturing and technological advancement.”

In her speech President, Africa Diaspora Development Initiative and former African Union Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, delivered her thoughts on the enslavement of Africa by the Western world despite the mass amount of wealth present in Africa.

Chihombori-Quao didn’t mince words on how Africa was being exploited, deceived and manipulated to remain at the position where they would always look up to the Western world for help.

She went on to highlight the fraudulent nature of most western organisations designed to help Africa ranging from non-governmental organisations to the World Trade Forum and many other economical strongholds that have been settled and endorsed by most African leaders, ignorantly.

She also expressed the failure of most African unions that had come together to disengage, disapprove and discontinue the saprophytic relationship they have with most western countries.

She clearly disapproved of the idea of the black attributes imposed on the people of Africa.

Chihombori-Quao said: “So to you leaders of tomorrow I say, we are leaving you with Africa that is not as good as it should be.

“We must all come together, we must unite all members of human race, inhabitants of this beautiful planet called earth.

“Let us tell the world once and for all that as united African youths that we denounce world with bigotry, racism and hate; we demand a world that is free, fair, equitable and just.

“Let us stop following well dressed lies and now pick up the naked truth.”

The Award, which was instituted in 2013 by the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International through the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, is designed to form a community of likes minds Future Africa Leaders who are prepared and determined to produce the Africa of their dream, the Africa that is equitable, just, prosperous, productive and developed.

The initiative has produced about 90 winners since inception.

Some of the winners focus on Gender, Education, Agriculture, Entrepreneurship Skills, and other sectors that can improve the Africa problem and the continent as a whole.