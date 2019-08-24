Basque specialities, including the endangered bluefin tuna, were on the menu at the G7 summit’s opening night dinner on Saturday in the southern French town of Biarritz.

Star chef Cedric Bechade’s first course was a piperade, a typical dish of peppers, onions and tomatoes, and then “marmitako,” a traditional fish stew made with fresh bluefin tuna that was caught by fishermen in the town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, south of Biarritz.

The Atlantic bluefin tuna is an increasingly endangered species due to overfishing and is on the IUCN Red List of Endangered Species.

For the final course, G7 leaders were treated a selection of cheeses from the region as well as a Basque dessert using peaches.

dpa/NAN.