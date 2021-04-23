This weekend’s edition of inspirational programme, African Voices Changemakers, on CNN International, will feature star actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, as special guest.

According to a statement by sponsors of the show, Globacom, Jalade-Ekeinde will be joined by two other Nigerians who are also making a difference in their fields of endeavour.

They are Laolu Senbanjo, a New York-based Nigerian artist; and Meji Alabi, a British-Nigerian Music Video Director.

Jalade-Ekeinde, who is renowned for her acting skills, is also a singer and philanthropist.

She was in 2013 named in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world alongside Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton.

A year later, she was honoured by the Nigerian government as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic for her contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

Thirty-eight-year-old Senbanjo is a former women and children’s rights attorney who dedicated his time to the campaign for the education of the girl-child in the northern part of Nigeria as well as the inclusion of women in mainstream national life.

He currently resides in the US where he has made a mark as a visual artist, musician and songwriter.

He caught global attention for designing global music icon, Beyoncé’s album, Lemonade.

On the other hand, Alabi is known for his music videos and works with Beyoncé, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, among others.

Alabi is a winner of the Nigeria Entertainment Award for Music Video of the Year (Director) 2019 and nominee of The Headies Award for Best Music Video, 2019, and City People Music Award for Music Video Director of the Year, 2018.

The programme will air on CNN on DSTV channel 401 on Saturday at 9:30am, on Sunday at 4:30am, 7:30am, 12:30pm and 7:30pm and on Monday at 5:30am.

The programme will also be repeated in two installments of 15 minutes each at 6:45pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.