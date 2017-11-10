 Stand firmly with the army – Buratai urges NIPR

In a bid to enhance the cordial relationship with professional Institutions, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has charged the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations to stand firmly with the Army in the efforts of protecting the country long lasting peace and unity.

He made the statement today while presenting his Goodwill message to the Institution during their Annual General Meeting 2017 held at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja on Friday.

The Chief of Army Staff who was represented by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, reiterated the need for better partnership and lasting understanding between the two Institutions. He further assured them that Nigerian Army will continue to partner with Institution.

The occasion was graced by seasoned Resource Persons discussants, Fellows and Members of the Institute from various establishments.