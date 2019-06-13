Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has been recognized for its robust and exceptional human resource practices, thus reaffirming its status as a leading employer brand at the HR People Magazine Awards 2019 Awards held recently in Lagos.

Stanbic IBTC won the Best Training, Learning & Development Strategy 2018 and the Outstanding Employee Engagement Strategy 2018 Awards.

This makes it the third consecutive year the organisation will be adjudged best among peers for outstanding employee engagement strategy, having received the award back-to-back for 2016, 2017 and most recently 2018.

These awards come on the back of winning an unprecedented five of a total of nine categories at the same awards last year. Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has consistently received in the last couple of years a number of local and international HR related awards for its top notch and effective human resources strategy, best practices, employee retention, client testimonials and the organisation’s reputation throughout the business and wider community, employee engagement and productivity levels, among others performance indices.

A representative of the HR People Magazine, a foremost magazine dedicated to the human resources and people development profession covering Nigeria and Africa, explained that the awards are evidence-based, and that the criteria used to select winners include: a demonstrable and effective strategy to drive the HR process in all the award categories, ability to show consistent best practice implementation within the organisation, evidence-based programmes and the impact of these programmes on the organisation.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Yinka Sanni, mentioned that winning awards in Human Resources underlines Stanbic IBTC’s strategy of growing a responsible, disciplined, motivated and highly productive workforce. It also reinforces the company’s strong management, systems and its leadership in the Financial Services industry.

According to Sanni, being selected for recognition is a constant reminder for us to always strive to epitomize one of our eight core values, which is to constantly raise the bar.

He said that the organisation will continue to upskill its people and provide them with the most conducive environment, the right tools and adequate incentives to win their commitment as well as grow its people which is a testament to Stanbic IBTC’s continuous investments in its human capital and the establishment of people-friendly procedures and practices.

“We are indeed grateful to the organisers for these awards and are delighted to be recognised for our strong human capital strategies and deliberate and consistent investments in our people. For us, a highly motivated workforce, one that can deliver better services, is a function of the level of investment in our human capital for professional and personal development that helps to create a productive workforce whilst fulfilling individual career aspirations,” Sanni said.

Dapo Saheed, Editor-in-Chief of HR People Magazine, affirmed that the awards were instituted to celebrate the significant role of human resources in achieving both people and business excellence.

Saheed said it is also to create a platform which unites and supports the growth of HR in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“These tributes were instituted to reward companies and HR managers who have strategies in place to engender a work-life harmony. They prioritise human capital as essential to delivering superior value to stakeholders and this is reflective in people-related investments, processes, policies and practices put in place.”

Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Olufunke Amobi, expressed her appreciation and thanked HR People Magazine for the recognition, even as she assured that the organisation will not rest on its oars in ensuring a productive and motivated workforce.