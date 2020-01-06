Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced its array of exciting products and services specially designed to make the Back to School season stress-free for parents and guardians.

As a one-stop-shop financial services organisation, Stanbic IBTC has a range of products and services that can give wings to the dreams of children and make paying school fees and purchasing back-to-school ‘must-haves’ more seamless for parents and guardians.

For one, parents can access funds conveniently using Stanbic Salary Advance, a personal overdraft service tailored to meet cash flow needs for salary earners, who can visit www.stanbicibtc.com/Nigeria/Individual/Borrowing/Salary-Advance to learn how to access this service.

Payments can also be made with ease during the Back to School Season using any one of the Stanbic IBTC Bank’s seamless channels: Internet Banking, #Appyness Mobile App or using a Naira Debit Card on POS.

Are you already sorted for this back-to-school season? If yes, then think CHESS. The Children Educational Savings Scheme (CHESS) account from Stanbic IBTC allows parents invest in their wards’ education while kick-starting their financial journey. The CHESS account offers a higher interest rate than what is earned on regular savings account and it is available to children aged 0 to 17 years with additional benefits for parents who own Stanbic IBTC bank accounts. More details on how to access this solution can be found at www.stanbicibtc.com/Nigeria/Individual/Saving-and-investing/Children-Education-Savings-Scheme.

For parents who prefer to plan their children’s education well-out in advance, Stanbic IBTC can help SET you up! The Stanbic IBTC Education Trust is designed to help parents fund their wards’ education through a plan that is convenient and flexible and offers long-term benefits. Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited scientifically estimates the cost of education using key economic parameters and then offers parents/guardians flexible contribution options to select from, in planning how to fund their wards’ education now and in later years. This webpage offers more details on how to access the solution – www.stanbicibtctrustees.com/nigeriatrustees/Estate-Planning/Educational-Trust.

According to Wole Adeniyi, Deputy Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc: “With Stanbic IBTC holdings as your financial partner, Back to School preparations are not only easy and seamless for parents and guardians but also exciting and memorable for their children and wards. As schools commence the new term, Stanbic IBTC customers can send their children back to school with minimal fuss, thanks to the support we provide. As a financial institution that understands the desire of parents to freely give their children’s dreams wings to fly, the bank remains committed to driving ease and convenience for all its customers.”