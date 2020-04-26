Amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has urged Nigerians to maintain a strong mental attitude, which is a major prerequisite for overcoming the global pandemic.

In a live video podcast on YouTube, sponsored by Stanbic IBTC, Blue Talk Show, Dr. Sylvanus Jatto, a medical expert with the firm, said the lockdown offers us as a nation the opportunity to reevaluate and restructure our daily routines, goals and expectations.

To relieve the psychological and mental concerns associated with the lockdown, Jatto advised Nigerians to deliberately create a routine that enables them to go through what they have been doing before the lockdown and this routine could be spaced to allow mental and physical relaxation.

As a prerequisite for good mental health, he also advised Nigerians to exercise while staying at home and maintain a positive mindset, because this pandemic is but for a while.

Dr. Jatto further advised Nigerians to maintain a strong connection with their loved ones, even employers should consistently maintain communication with their employees, reassuring them of their commitment to their wellbeing.

He further advised citizens to limit the amount of information being consumed, especially from the social media space, as this information could affect them negatively.

On the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jatto cautioned Nigerians to be financially prudent.

“During this period, Nigerians must be financially frugal in their spending, with much emphasis on priority rather than impulsive spending, to build resilience in this tough time,” he said.

On the home front, he urged parents and guardians to relieve anxiety in the home by avoiding domestic violence and chaos.

He tasked parents and custodians to spend quality time with their children and wards, teaching them all they need to know about the pandemic and instilling family values in them.

On measures taken as a corporate organisation to protect staff, Dr. Jatto said: “Stanbic IBTC has a mobile application which connects all staff of the organisation. Once logged in with the necessary details, the application provides regular updates on current happenings within the organisation and information on the coronavirus pandemic.

“We also have an employee assistance programme which provides employees a ‘Safe Space’ where all staff can talk to a professional therapist without being judged and/or criticized.

“A toll-free number which offers 24 hour counselling, for staff to reach out to concerning medical assistance or advice.”

Jatto encouraged Nigerians to continue to adhere to the approved safety guidelines, while commending the efforts of health workers who have committed their time, knowledge and lives to ensuring a COVID-19-free-Nigeria.

“Nigerians will never forget their sacrifice,” he said.

