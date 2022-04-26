Stanbic IBTC Trustees to aid seamless transfer of assets

Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has reiterated that setting up a Trust with the organisation ensures the seamless transfer of assets and reduces the challenges associated with assets transfer.

The services accessible to clients of Stanbic IBTC Trustees include Facility Agent, which ensures seamless disbursement and repayments in club lending arrangements while ensuring all other loan conditions stand. These conditions are Security Trustee, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees to hold in trust the security for a loan while also monitoring the assessed value of such security against loan exposure. Stanbic IBTC Escrow Agent allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees to hold funds and documents in escrow for the transacting parties.

Others are Public Trust, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees act as Trustee to state government bonds and mutual funds under the oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission; and Trust Scheme, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees act as Trustee in personalised Trust arrangements to meet specific needs.

Furthermore, the organisation has an Estate Planning bouquet that encompasses asset acquisition, asset management, and asset transfer, and it is structured using tools such as Wills and Trusts. Amongst them is the Stanbic IBTC Educational Trust (SET) which assists parents and guardians in providing quality education for their children and wards. Through the service, parents have an opportunity to make contributions towards funding the education of their children–whether it is primary, secondary, tertiary or even post-graduate education.

In addition, Stanbic IBTC guides in drafting Comprehensive Wills and executing same and acts as Custodian of the Will and Executor of the Estate. Also, the organisation helps with setting up Private Trusts for Clients who require bespoke Estate Planning solutions while low-cost, simplified, ‘off-the-shelf solutions such as the Simple Will, which ensures easy access to assets by Beneficiaries after the Testator passes on.

While commenting on the benefits customers stand to gain from Stanbic IBTC Trustees, Charles Omoera, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees, noted that the organisation’s Trust solutions are geared at helping individuals run effective businesses with peace of mind and plan their Estates to ensure successful and seamless transfer of assets to their future generation. “The importance of Estate Planning cannot be over-emphasised. It provides for and protects our loved ones and their interests. Through the use of Wills and Trusts, these interests are protected from obnoxious practices, and family squabbles or financial challenges that may arise after the passing of the Testator are minimised.”

“As an organisation committed to global risk management and world-class corporate governance, Stanbic IBTC Trustees ensures that Clients enjoy unparalleled risk management, based on tried and trusted practices built on its the organisation’s renowned culture of trust, confidentiality and integrity,” he said.

The Stanbic IBTC Trustees’ Chief Executive noted that with the company’s wealth of experience and expertise across developed markets globally, the firm has continued to offer stellar services across different jurisdictions with integrity and transparency. He noted that Stanbic IBTC Trustees remains committed to providing innovative and customer-focused financial solutions to Nigerians with its sound financial standing.

He urged everyone to visit the company website – www.stanbicibtctrustees.com to learn more about Estate Planning and the available tools, and thereafter sign up to a simple or comprehensive plan that would help them do business with peace of mind and seamlessly transfer their wealth and leave a legacy for their loved ones.