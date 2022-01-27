Stanbic IBTC showcases strong CSI through Together4ALimb Initiative, others

As a socially responsible organisation, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC is big on positively impacting lives within its host communities in Nigeria through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

Stanbic IBTC’s CSI is hinged on three core pillars: education, health, and economic empowerment, and aims to meaningfully contribute to enhancing the wellbeing of Nigerian communities, especially at the grassroots.

One of such is the Together4ALimb initiative, where the company provides support to enhance the quality of life of children with missing limbs. Through the provision of prosthetics and educational trust funds worth millions of naira, Stanbic IBTC ensures these young people can live a normal and productive life like their counterparts.

The Organisation understands the need to make an impact in the lives of children living with missing limbs, either by birth or via accidents, and is determined to do so through its signature CSI. It is important to give these children hope for the future, and enable them see the endless possibilities for greatness in life, irrespective of societal prejudices they face owing to their circumstances, which could pose a threat to the achievement of their dreams and aspirations. The educational trust support provides a platform for young people to access quality education needed to enable them maximize their potential and become whatever they want to be.

The signature CSI comes with an awareness drive, “Together4ALimb charity walk”, which is designed to draw attention to this health challenge and hopefully garner financial and government support for survivors. The annual Together4ALimb walk has recorded over 5,000 participants since inception.

Stanbic IBTC reiterates its commitment to empowering and creating better narratives for communities in Nigeria. In 2021, the Organisation took on several value-driven charitable initiatives such as school renovations, orphanage, nursing homes and special needs centre visitations, , all targeted at empowering and enriching the lives of less privileged Nigerians.

A memorable CSI initiative taken on last year by the organization was a visit to the Ketu Special Children Centre, where the organisation presented medical and physiotherapy equipment to the facility. The donations made will go a long way to help improve the wellbeing of children living with cerebral palsy, a condition which causes other health issues like vision impairment, hearing and speech problems, and learning disabilities.

Other CSI initiatives taken on by Stanbic IBTC last year include the presentation of hospital equipment to Batagarawa Primary Health Care, Katsina; presentation of a CT Scan room and other medical facilities to Mother and Child Hospital, Kano State; the donation of medical items to Mother and Child Hospital, Ebonyi State; the commissioning of a borehole donated to the LEA Primary School FCT Abuja; renovation of the Antenatal Care Unit at General Hospital, Mushin, Lagos, as well as empowering young people via financial knowledge on the World Savings Day in various schools nationwide and mentoring sessions for students at Estate Senior Grammar School, Ilupeju, amongst others

Stanbic IBTC is focused on delivering relevant and impactful CSI projects in communities where development is most needed. In 2022, Stanbic IBTC promises to deliver more social and economic initiatives to facilitate growth and improve the welfare of the Nigerian communities, especially those in rural areas.