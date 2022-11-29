Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers launches FUZE Talent Hunt

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, launched a first-of-its-kind talent hunt tagged “FUZE”.

The leading Pension Fund Administrator (based on Assets under Management) is seeking to promote indigenous talents and help them explore their creativity and business prowess through the initiative. FUZE Talent Hunt would employ a holistic approach to youth empowerment, and feature four categories across Music, Dance, Fashion and Technology.

The winners of the FUZE Talent Hunt will be unveiled at the FUZE Festival slated to hold on 21 December 2022. FUZE promises to be the ideal platform for young people to showcase their ingenuity to the world. In addition to the chance to win N32 million, contestants will gain recognition in the industry and winners will receive mentorship to support their careers.

Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed delight at the opportunities and rewards FUZE holds for young Nigerians pursuing their dreams. He said, “Around the world today, young Nigerians are making a statement on the global scene, putting their names and communities on the roadmap to greatness. The average young Nigerian is bursting with talent and potential waiting to be harnessed, and we are here to give them the support they need to soar high. After all, Nigeria is our home and we drive her growth”.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, spoke about the inspiration behind FUZE. He explained that the project was to the benefit of the Nigerian society. He added that as a future-ready organisation, Stanbic IBTC valued talent, creativity and innovation, and created the platform to shine the spotlight on youngsters and provide the necessary support they require to succeed, regardless of their chosen sphere of influence or industry. He concluded by saying that youth empowerment had become increasingly essential with the heightened unemployment rate declared by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics at over 33%.

Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers also corroborated Olumide. She said, “The primary goal of the FUZE Talent hunt is to create a platform for Nigeria’s talented youth to engage and learn from other youths while also gaining access to funds and best-in-class mentoring to support actualisation of their dreams”.

Nike enjoined young Nigerians to participate in the event, stating that the audition application is free, and the public would be relied upon to vote their preferred candidate who would be showcased at the grand finale in December 2022.

“FUZE is open to all Nigerians between the ages18 and 35 years. To participate, you can simply download the Stanbic IBTC Events App on either the android or iOS store, register and upload an audition video,” she said.





